Tags: red sea | drones | yemen | houthis

US Military Says It Destroyed 4 Drones Launched by Yemen's Houthis

Thursday, 28 March 2024 08:01 PM EDT

The U.S. military said on Thursday that it had destroyed four unmanned drones launched by Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.

The U.S. Central Command said on the social media site X that the drones "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region."

The drones were aimed at a coalition vessel and a U.S. warship and "were engaged in self defense over the Red Sea," the statement from the U.S. Central Command said, adding there were no injuries or damage reported to the U.S. or coalition ships.

Thursday, 28 March 2024 08:01 PM
