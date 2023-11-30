×
Tags: red cross | hostages | released | hamas | gaza | israel

International Red Cross Concludes Release of 8 Hostages

Thursday, 30 November 2023 05:34 PM EST

The International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday it had successfully facilitated the release and transfer of eight hostages held in Gaza by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The neutral, Swiss-based organization is tasked with the release of Gaza-based hostages and Palestinians in Israeli detention centers under the terms of a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas. 

Israel had agreed to extend the truce by one day for every 10 hostages who are freed. The cease-fire, which began Nov. 24 and was originally set to expire on Monday, has paused the deadliest fighting between Israel and Palestinians in decades.

A temporary cease-fire was announcd Thursday morning minutes before the cease-fire was set to expire.



 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

