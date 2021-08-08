Ratcliffe Refutes Assertions China Is 'Strategic Competitor' for US

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Sunday challenged assertions that China is a strategic competitor with the United States, charging they are instead “an unlawful dishonest competitor.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Ratcliffe charged that Wall Street investment banks have been “the biggest perpetrators” of that “false narrative.”

“They are not [a strategic competitor],” Ratcliffe declared. “They are an unlawful dishonest competitor in the world marketplace — but more importantly, [the nation’s] number one adversary, top national security threat.”

“They want to supplant us as the world superpower,” he continued. “Wall Street investment banks … have been the biggest perpetrators of the false narrative of China as noble strategic competitor and they do so because those investment banks are selling trillions, not billions, but trillions of dollars in debt in equities to Chinese companies and investors.”

According to Ratcliffe, there’s “no country who has done more to damage the world economy or the citizens of the world over the past few years than China.”

“China and China alone is responsible for millions and millions of deaths from COVID-19 and the action that is they took to cover it up,” he said. “It's about time that we have an honest discussion about who China is and — and not allow the false narratives to be perpetrated.”

Ratcliffe also challenged the Biden administration to demand restitution from China, asserting restitution for “economic losses and for loss of life should be part of foreign policy by western governments with regard to China going forward.”

“That's the only way we hold China accountable. Instead of complaining about it and countering it and the Biden administration has a wonderful opportunity to lead on this, I doubt that they'll have the courage to do so,” he said.

Ratcliffe called out Nike in particular, saying the giant corporation is “supporting the Chinese party with policies.”

“They're a company that criticizes U.S. policy but they won't step out on China,” he charged. “You have companies putting profits over national security interest and it's time for the Biden administration to be clear-eyed and take decisive action in terms of countering all of the terrible things that China has done that are not debatable.”

Related Stories: