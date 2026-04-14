Report: UK's Reeves 'Frustrated and Angry' Over US-Iran War Strategy

British ‌finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Tuesday she was "very frustrated and angry" over what she said ‌was the ​United States' failure to have a clear exit ⁠plan or objectives ​for the war in Iran, ⁠according to the Mirror newspaper.

"This is a war that we ‌did not start. ​It was ‌a war that we did ‌not want. I feel very frustrated and angry that ⁠the U.S. went ‌into this ⁠war without a clear ⁠exit ⁠plan, without a clear idea of ‌what they were trying to achieve," Reeves told the newspaper.