Report: UK's Reeves 'Frustrated and Angry' Over US-Iran War Strategy

British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Tuesday she was "very frustrated and angry" over what she said was the United States' failure to have a clear exit plan or objectives for the war in Iran, according to the Mirror newspaper.
"This is a war that we did not start. It was a war that we did not want. I feel very frustrated and angry that the U.S. went into this war without a clear exit plan, without a clear idea of what they were trying to achieve," Reeves told the newspaper.
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