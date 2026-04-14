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Tags: rachel reeves | u.s | iran | war

Report: UK's Reeves 'Frustrated and Angry' Over US-Iran War Strategy

Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:25 AM EDT

British ‌finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Tuesday she was "very frustrated and angry" over what she said ‌was the ​United States' failure to have a clear exit ⁠plan or objectives ​for the war in Iran, ⁠according to the Mirror newspaper.

"This is a war that we ‌did not start. ​It was ‌a war that we did ‌not want. I feel very frustrated and angry that ⁠the U.S. went ‌into this ⁠war without a clear ⁠exit ⁠plan, without a clear idea of ‌what they were trying to achieve," Reeves told the newspaper.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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British finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Tuesday she was "very frustrated and angry" over what she said was the ​United States' failure to have a clear exit ⁠plan or objectives ​for the war in Iran, ⁠according to the Mirror newspaper. "This is a war that we did not...
rachel reeves, u.s, iran, war
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2026-25-14
Tuesday, 14 April 2026 07:25 AM
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