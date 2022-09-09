Carnegie Mellon Condemns Professor for Queen Elizabeth Tweets

A Carnegie Mellon University professor has been condemned by the school for her Twitter comments regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Thursday, after news broke of the queen falling ill, Carnegie Mellon University professor Uju Anya initially posted the following tweet:

"I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating."

Later, after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth passing away at age 96, Anya wrote:

"If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star."

And then later, while exchanging byplay with other Twitter users, Anya offered this observation:

"That wretched woman and her bloodthirsty throne have [expletive] generations of my ancestors on both sides of the family, and she supervised a government that sponsored the genocide my parents and siblings survived. May she die in agony."

In a statement released to Breitbart News, Carnegie Mellon officials said:

"We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account. ... Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster."

Anya's tweets had its share of supporters and dissenters, but the messages also stayed up on Twitter for roughly nine hours Thursday.

At some point in the evening, though, Twitter flagged the tweets for violating terms and conditions.

Twitter can be vague, at times, about content that gets flagged or removed from the platform.

For example, according to its own site, the company Help Center writes: "When we take enforcement actions, we may do so either on a specific piece of content (e.g., an individual Tweet or Direct Message) or on an account. We may employ a combination of these options. In some instances, this is because the behavior violates the Twitter Rules. Other times, it may be in response to a valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity in a given country."

Anya had at least two other colorful exchanges with Twitter users Thursday:

"Why are you wishing our one and only queen Elizabeth dead?" asked a reader.

Anya then replied, "I'm not wishing her dead. She's dying already. I'm wishing her an agonizingly painful death like the one she caused for millions of people."

A Twitter user wrote to Anya, "This kind of post is not expected from a person of your level. This is not what you say even to your worst enemy."

Anya reportedly shot back with "[Expletive] you and your deference to genocidal colonizers."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had a public response to Anya's flurry of queen-related posts, tweeting out, "This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don't think so. Wow."