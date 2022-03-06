Queen Elizabeth Makes Windsor Castle Her Permanent Home

England’s Queen Elizabeth has decided to make Windsor Castle her permanent home and main official residence and will not live again at Buckingham Palace, where she has resided for most of her 70-year rule, The Sunday Times reported.

The queen, who is 95 years old, left London to isolate at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and has come to prefer living at Windsor, where she has been for much of the past two years.

Buckingham Palace has been the official seat of the monarchy since 1837, according to The Scottish Sun.

Before the pandemic, Windsor had only been the queen's home for weekends and certain holidays.

However, the queen has not spent the night at Buckingham Palace since March 2020, and renovations are currently going on there that are expected to be completed by 2027, which is reportedly part of the reason for her decision to make Windsor her permanent home.

Royal author Hugo Vickers said that the move makes sense, because "Windsor is the place she loves. She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby," according to the North Wales Chronicle.

Prince Edward lives at Bagshot Park and Prince Andrew at the Royal Lodge, which are both located near Windsor.

In addition, Prince Philip is buried at Windsor Castle, and the queen will be buried alongside him when she dies.

When Charles, The Prince of Wales, becomes king, he is expected to reside at Buckingham Palace, because he places importance on keeping his mother's home as the "monarchy headquarters" when he takes over, according to The Scottish Sun.

Charles also reprotedly intends to give greater access to the public at Buckingham Palace and other royal properties.