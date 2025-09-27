Quebec Allows 3 Men to Adopt 3-Year-Old Girl

Quebec has approved its first adoption by a polyamorous trio — a "throuple" — granting three men legal recognition as parents of a 3-year-old girl, according to Visegrad24.

The groundbreaking case follows a Superior Court ruling earlier this year that affirmed children can have more than two legal parents.

Two men are officially registered as the girl's parents, while the third is seeking full recognition under Quebec's revised Civil Code, which now accommodates multiparent families.

The adoption, finalized after a full home study and court review, marks a significant shift in Canadian family law, expanding parental rights beyond traditional norms.

The decision follows a landmark April 25 ruling by the Quebec Superior Court that declared the province's rules tying filiation to a maximum of two parents unconstitutional and gave Quebec 12 months to amend its Civil Code so that children in "multiparent" families enjoy the same rights and protections as those in two-parent households.

The ruling was brought by La Coalition des familles LGBT+ and several families that had been unable to list more than two parents on birth records.

Within weeks of that judgment, provincial child protection authorities and courts began applying the decision.

Media reports say the three men — who had been co-parenting the child since infancy — were approved to formalize their parental status, marking what some outlets described as the first tri-parent adoption in Quebec.

The ruling has provoked intense debate. Conservative commentators and some faith-based groups have warned of a slippery slope — arguing that redefining parentage could open the door to polygamous marriage or "marriages" involving multiple unrelated people and in extreme formulations to relationships that critics call morally objectionable.

Opponents have invoked hypothetical scenarios — including fears that loosening the two-parent rule could be used to justify unions among multiple family members — to argue for preserving strict limits. Opinion pieces in conservative outlets have framed the change as a social experiment with unpredictable consequences.

The debate in Canada also intersects with a broader and sometimes heated conversation about speech, religion, and public policy under the federal Liberal government.

In Parliament and in public debate, proposed changes to hate-speech provisions and online-harms legislation have prompted concern among some Christian groups that traditional religious language about sex and marriage could be caught up in prohibitions on "willful promotion of hatred."