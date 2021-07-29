×
Tags: France | quarantine | france | england

France Calls UK Quarantine Rules Discriminatory, Excessive

French Europe Minister Clement Beaune speaks at a press conference.
French Europe Minister Clement Beaune speaks at a press conference after his meeting with Austrian minister for European affairs at the Austrian chancellery in Vienna, Austria, on Nov. 9, 2020. (Joe Klamar / AFP)

Thursday, 29 July 2021 08:05 AM

England's decision to keep quarantine measures for travelers coming from France and not for those coming from other European Union countries is discriminatory and not based on science, a French minister said on Thursday.

England said on Thursday it would allow fully vaccinated visitors from the EU and United States to arrive without needing to quarantine from next week, but that it would review rules for travelers from France only at the end of next week.

"It's excessive, and it's frankly incomprehensible on health grounds ... It's not based on science and discriminatory towards the French," French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said on LCI TV. "I hope it will be reviewed as soon as possible, it's just common sense."

Beaune said France was not planning tit-for-tat measures "for now".

The British government has said it is keeping quarantine rules for travelers from France because of the presence of the Beta variant there, but French officials say the bulk of cases comes from the island of La Reunion in the Indian Ocean.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


