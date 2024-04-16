Qatar: Rep. Hoyer's Comments on Mediation 'Not Constructive'

Qatar is hitting back after Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., blamed the country for the lack of a cease-fire between Hamas and Israel, The Hill reported.

On Monday, Hoyer, the former House majority leader, issued a statement claiming Hamas had "no interest in creating or allowing peace" and saying it was prolonging "the suffering of innocent Palestinian civilians."

He said the terrorist organization was using Qatar as an intermediary "to extract greater concessions from Israel."

"Qatar needs to make it clear to Hamas that there will be repercussions if it continues to block progress toward releasing the hostages and establishing a temporary ceasefire," Hoyer said. "Consequences ought to include cutting off funding to Hamas or refusing to grant Hamas' leaders refuge in Doha. If Qatar fails to apply this pressure, the United States must reevaluate its relationship with Qatar."

In a statement, the Qatar Embassy said it is merely a mediator between Hamas and Israel and said Hoyer's comments were "not constructive."

"We do not control Hamas or Israel," the statement read. "Israel and Hamas are entirely responsible for reaching an agreement."

Qatar said it was the United States who asked the country to play the role as mediator in 2012 because Israel and Hamas were not speaking to each other.

"Our mediation has produced results, including ceasefires after violent crises in 2019 and 2021 and the release of over 100 hostages in the current crisis," the statement read.

The country "hosts 10,000 U.S. troops," according to its statement, and is "America's largest military presence in the Middle East."