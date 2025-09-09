Turkey Condemns Israeli Attack in Doha, Says It Adopted Terrorism as State Policy

Turkey condemns Israel's attack against Hamas members in Qatar's capital Doha, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, adding this showed Israel had adopted "expansionist politics in the region and terrorism" as state policies.

"The targeting of the Hamas negotiating delegation while ceasefire talks continue shows that Israel does not aim to reach peace, but rather continue the war," the ministry said in a statement.

"This situation is clear proof that Israel has adopted its expansionist politics in the region and terrorism as a state policy," it added.