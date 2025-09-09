WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: qatar | israel | turkey | terrorism | ceasefire | hamas

Turkey Condemns Israeli Attack in Doha, Says It Adopted Terrorism as State Policy

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 02:20 PM EDT

Turkey condemns Israel's attack against Hamas members in Qatar's capital Doha, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, adding this showed Israel had adopted "expansionist politics in the region and terrorism" as state policies.

"The targeting of the Hamas negotiating delegation while ceasefire talks continue shows that Israel does not aim to reach peace, but rather continue the war," the ministry said in a statement.

"This situation is clear proof that Israel has adopted its expansionist politics in the region and terrorism as a state policy," it added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Turkey condemns Israel's attack against Hamas members in Qatar's capital Doha, its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, adding this showed Israel had adopted "expansionist politics in the region and terrorism" as state policies.
qatar, israel, turkey, terrorism, ceasefire, hamas
87
2025-20-09
Tuesday, 09 September 2025 02:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved