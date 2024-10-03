WATCH TV LIVE

Qatar's Emir: What Is Happening in the Region Is a 'Collective Genocide'

Thursday, 03 October 2024 08:25 AM EDT

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said on Thursday what is happening in the region is a 'collective genocide' and that his country has always warned of Israel's 'impunity'. 

