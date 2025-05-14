Trump Signs $1.2 Trillion Economic Deal With Qatar

Agreements signed by President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday will "generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion," the White House wrote in a fact sheet summarizing some of the deals' details.

"The landmark deals celebrated today will drive innovation and prosperity for generations, bolster American manufacturing and technological leadership, and put America on the path to a new Golden Age," the White House wrote in a statement.

"Since President Trump took office, his commitment to American manufacturing and innovation has attracted trillions of dollars in investments and global commercial deals. Allies like Qatar are partnering in the United States' success."

The agreements include a $96 billion deal with Qatar Airways to buy up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X airplanes with GE Aerospace engines, the fact sheet said.

"This is Boeing's largest-ever widebody order and largest-ever 787 order," the White House wrote. "This historic agreement will support 154,000 U.S. jobs annually, totaling over 1 million jobs in the United States during the course of production and delivery of this deal."

The deals also include a statement of intent that could lead to $38 billion in investments at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base and other air defense and maritime security capabilities, according to the White House.

"Today's signings mark President Trump's intent to accelerate Qatar's defense investment in the U.S.-Qatar security partnership — enhancing regional deterrence and beneftting the U.S. industrial base," the White House wrote.

"These new agreements and instruments aim to drive the growth of the U.S.-Qatar bilateral commercial relationship, create thousands of well-paying jobs, and open new trade and investment opportunities for both countries over the coming decade and beyond."

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.