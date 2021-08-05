×
Qatar Airways Grounds 13 Airbus A350s as Fuselage Degrading

Thursday, 05 August 2021 10:00 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar Airways says it has grounded 13 Airbus A350s over degradation of the plane's fuselage.

Qatar Airways made the announcement on Thursday, further escalating a monthslong dispute with the European airplane maker.

It says the aircraft will be removed “from service until such time as the root cause can be established and a satisfactory solution made available to permanently correct the underlying condition.”

Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Qatar Airways, based in the energy-rich Arabian Peninsula nation of the same name, is a major East-West long-haul carrier. It is one of the biggest buyers of the twin-aisle aircraft.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Thursday, 05 August 2021 10:00 AM
