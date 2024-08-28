Rescued Bedouin Israeli Back in Village Set For Demolition

An Israeli hostage rescued from the Gaza Strip returned to a hero's welcome Wednesday tinged with a bitter reality: Much of the small village he calls home – Karkur – is targeted for demolition.

Qaid Farhad Alkadi, 52, is one of Israel's roughly 300,000 Bedouin Arabs, a poor and traditionally nomadic minority that has a complicated relationship with the government and often faces discrimination. Although they are Israeli citizens and some serve in the army, about a third of Bedouins, including Alkadi, live in villages the government considers illegal and wants to tear down.

Since November, about 70% of Karkur residents have been told the government plans to raze their homes because they were built without permits in a "protected forest" not zoned for housing, according to an attorney representing them. Alkadi's family hasn't received a notice, but the looming mass displacement of this close-knit community has cast a pall on what has otherwise been a joyous 24 hours.

"It's so exciting, we didn't know if he'll come back alive or not," said Muhammad Abu Tailakh, the head of Karkur's local council and a public health lecturer at Ben Gurion University in nearby Beersheba. "But the good news is also a bit complicated because of everything that's going on."

Alkadi was greeted by dozens of well-wishers Wednesday – and a crush of media. He was released from a hospital and returned home a day after his dramatic rescue, which he recounted in appreciative phone calls with Israel's prime minister and president.

Neighbors and family erected a huge tent in his honor, and served tea and coffee from the early morning as they eagerly awaited his arrival. When a clean-shaven but gaunt Alkadi arrived – seemingly overwhelmed by the attention after 326 days in captivity, some of it an underground tunnel – he spoke with reporters and pleaded with Israeli leaders to free all the hostages.

"It does not matter if they are Arab or Jewish, all have a family waiting for them," said Alkadi, a father of 11 who was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7 while working as a security guard at a packing plant near the Gaza border.

"They also want to feel the joy," he said. "I hope, I pray an end to this."

Alkadi was one of eight Bedouins abducted on Oct. 7, and three are believed to still be alive in captivity; two teenagers were released, one was accidentally killed by the Israeli army, and one declared dead is still in Gaza.

On Oct. 7, many Bedouins rushed to help attendees of an Israeli music festival, saving hundreds of lives.

A spokesperson for the Israel Land Authority said that "in light of the situation" it would not serve a demolition notice to the Alkadi family. But it would not comment on the plight of his neighbors or their attorneys' efforts to save their homes.

On Wednesday, most family members and neighbors tried to focus on the good news, rather than legal fights that could drag on for years.

"We need that this problem be resolved so that people here ... receive an appropriate solution that fits the needs of the Bedouins," said Nasser Amran, 59, a friend of Alkadi. "There is no electricity. For water, they bring a pipe from some community, and it arrives here, but it is still difficult to live in a village without water and electricity the way it should be."

Abu Tailkha said although the country and its leaders were embracing Alkadi's return, he isn't optimistic real change will occur in their village.

"I think in a bit they will forget about Farhan, and they will send another round of demolition orders," he said.