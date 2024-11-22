Putin Vows More Tests of Nuke-Capable Missile Fired at Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday promised more combat test-firing of an experimental hypersonic missile fired at Ukraine, as Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for updated air-defense systems to meet the new threat.

The latest statements from the leaders came hours after Ukraine's parliament shut down over heightened fears of a missile attack.

A day after Moscow fired the new missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Putin said there would be more tests of the new Oreshnik missile.

"We will continue these tests, including in combat conditions, depending on the situation and character of the security threats posted to Russia," Putin said in a televised meeting with military chiefs.

Russia would also begin serial production of the new weapon, he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday the country was already looking for updated air-defense systems from their allies in response to the new threat.

Earlier Friday, China's foreign ministry had repeated its call for "calm" and "restraint" in the war after Russia confirmed it had fired the new ballistic missile.

In his video address, however, Zelenskyy said: "From Russia, this is a mockery of the position of states such as China, states of the Global South, some leaders who call for restraint every time."

Missile Threat

The introduction of the new weapon into the battlefield has further raised tensions in the nearly 3-year-long war, and comes as Kyiv's forces are struggling on the ground.

On Friday, Russia claimed the capture of another village in eastern Ukraine.

Putin's hints Thursday of strikes on Western countries raised fears of the war spilling over into a global conflict.

That sent the Russian ruble plunging on Friday to its lowest level against the US dollar since March 2022.

In a hawkish address to the nation on Thursday, Putin said Russia reserved the right to fire missiles at countries that allow Kyiv to hit Russian territory with their weapons, after the United States and the U.K. gave Kyiv the green light to do so.

Those strikes could be by the new Oreshnik missile.

Experts believe it flies at 10 times the speed of sound and may be able to strike targets up to 3,400 miles away — enough to make good on Putin's threats of targeting Kyiv's European allies but not enough to reach the United States.

'Russian Madness'

Branding the strike "this latest bout of Russian madness," Zelenskyy on Friday urged Ukraine's allies to step up their provision of air defenses.

"Whatever the Russian missile threat, it cannot be ignored," the president added — especially with Ukraine's army on the back foot.

A source in the Ukrainian military said Russian forces were advancing by some 200 to 300 yards per day near the besieged Ukrainian logistics hub of Kurakhove, in the eastern Donetsk region that the Kremlin claims is part of Russia.

In Moscow, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said Russia's advances in war-battered eastern Ukraine had "ground down" Kyiv's best units.

Russia also said its forces had "liberated" the frontline village of Novodmytrivka, about 6 miles north of Kurakhove.

'Anything Can Happen'

In Kyiv, frequently targeted by Russian drones and missiles, parliament canceled its usual Friday questions to the government over fears of a strike.

Several members of Parliament said they were working remotely and that Friday's session had been scrapped. Lawmaker Yevgenia Kravchuk told AFP there were signs of "increased risks of attacks" to come.

Unlike the rest of the capital, the government district has until now been spared of bombings.

Analysts say Moscow and Kyiv are racing to gain battlefield advantages ahead of January 2025, when Donald Trump is due to take office in the United States. Trump has vowed to end the war, without saying how.

Thursday's Oreshnik missile attack, which apparently targeted an aerospace manufacturing plant in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, sparked immediate condemnation from Kyiv's allies.

It also shocked residents of Dnipro, which has suffered routine Russian bombardments throughout the invasion.

Yan Valetov, a writer from the area, said he had heard a very "strong roar" and a "series of explosions."

The roof of a boiler room supplying heating to a rehabilitation center completely collapsed from the blast wave, while debris and tiles lay scattered around underfoot.

Boiler room worker Oleksandr Parkhomenko, 63, said he was relieved the missile had caused few casualties, but worried about what might come next.

"Anything can happen," he said.

In the streets of Moscow, supporters of Putin voiced confidence in Russia's victory.

"Russia will overcome everything ... Nobody can defeat it," said Alexei Peshcherkin, a 57-year-old plumber.

But Yulia Kim, a 52-year-old doctor, said: "I am worried that a nuclear war will start."