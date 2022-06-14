Video Shows Putin Shaking, Swaying at Kremlin Ceremony

Russian President Vladimir Putin was seen shaking and swaying back and forth in new video footage taken on Sunday.

The video, posted by the U.K.'s Express newspaper, shows Putin at the Kremlin swaying back and forth after awarding filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov the State Prize of the Russian Federation. In another part of the video, Putin’s legs appear to be shaking.

Putin's health has come under scrutiny since his Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine got underway amid reports he is battling cancer. A Russian officer has claimed Putin, 69, has "no more than two to three years to stay alive” and has a severe form of "rapidly progressing cancer," while an oligarch close to Putin said the Russian president is "very ill with blood cancer."

"We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV, he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he's going to say," the Russian officer told the Sunday Mirror in late May. "They are so big each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening."

Putin's limbs, the officer added, are "now also shaking uncontrollably."

A classified U.S. intelligence report says Putin underwent treatment in April for advanced cancer, according to Newsweek.

Newsweek attributed the information to three U.S. intelligence leaders who have read the report. The report said Putin seems to have re-emerged after undergoing the treatment.

The New York Post reported that Putin was seen awkwardly gripping a table while meeting with his defense minister in April.

Paris Match reported that Putin's bodyguards collect his feces and urine when he travels and take it back to Moscow to stop foreign spies from potentially retrieving it and testing it for health issues, according to Russia experts Regis Gente and Mikhail Rubin.

The Federal Protection Service is tasked with collecting the waste and placing it in a specialized packet and suitcase.