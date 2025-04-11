Putin Investment Envoy Met Trump Special Envoy Witkoff in St. Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev met President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday in St. Petersburg, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Witkoff arrived in Russia's second city earlier on Friday and may hold talks with meet Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Friday that he would announce any meeting that Putin held with Witkoff if time for such an encounter arose in the Russian leader's schedule, according to Interfax.