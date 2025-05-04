WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: putin | succession | age | russia

Putin, 72, Says the Succession Is Always on His Mind

Putin, 72, Says the Succession Is Always on His Mind

Sunday, 04 May 2025 07:29 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin, the longest serving Kremlin chief since Josef Stalin, said in remarks aired on Sunday that he was always thinking about the succession, and suggested that there could be an contest between several candidates.

Putin, a former KGB lieutenant colonel who was handed the presidency on the last day of 1999 Boris Yeltsin, served as president from 1999 to 2008, then as prime minister until 2012, and then again as president from 2012 to the present.

"I always think about it," Putin, 72, said when asked if he thought about the succession in a film by state television about Putin's quarter of a century as Russia's paramount leader entitled "Russia, Kremlin, Putin, 25 years."

"Ultimately, the choice is for the people, for the Russian people," Putin said. "I think that there should be a person, or rather several people, so that the people have a choice."

There is no clear successor to Putin though under the Russian constitution, if the president was unable to fulfill his duties, then the prime minister - currently Mikhail Mishustin - would assume presidential powers.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian President Vladimir Putin, the longest serving Kremlin chief since Josef Stalin, said in remarks aired on Sunday that he was always thinking about the succession, and suggested that there could be an contest between several candidates.Putin, a former KGB lieutenant...
putin, succession, age, russia
183
2025-29-04
Sunday, 04 May 2025 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved