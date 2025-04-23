WATCH TV LIVE

Putin: Russia Lacks Certain Weapons Despite Beefing up Military Production

Wednesday, 23 April 2025

Russia's armed forces still lack certain weapons despite significantly increasing arms production last year, President Vladimir Putin told a meeting of the state Military-Industrial Commission on Wednesday.

According to Putin, Russian troops have received more than 4,000 armored vehicles, 180 warplanes and helicopters, and over 1.5 million drones of various types.

But he said there were gaps in other areas.

"I know very well, and many here who are participating in our meeting today know it as well as I do, that these weapons are still lacking," Putin said. 

Wednesday, 23 April 2025 06:50 AM
