WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: putin | russia | vietnamese | officials

Putin Invites Top Vietnamese Officials to Visit Russia: RIA

Thursday, 20 June 2024 07:12 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday invited top Vietnamese officials, including General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong, to visit Russia, the RIA state news agency reported, citing the Kremlin.

Putin is on an official visit to Vietnam, where he has said Moscow is keen to partner with the southeast Asian country in energy and security.

RIA said a joint Russian-Vietnamese statement had spoken of the special place that defense and security matters played in bilateral ties.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday invited top Vietnamese officials, including General Secretary of the Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong, to visit Russia, the RIA state news agency reported, citing the Kremlin. Putin is on an official visit to Vietnam, where he has...
putin, russia, vietnamese, officials
79
2024-12-20
Thursday, 20 June 2024 07:12 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved