×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: putin | russia | ukraine | hr mcmaster | chemical weapons

Former National Security Adviser McMaster: Russia 'Getting Desperate' in Ukraine

Former National Security Adviser McMaster: Russia 'Getting Desperate' in Ukraine
Former White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty)

By    |   Monday, 14 March 2022 01:35 PM

Former White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told CBS News on Monday that Russia’s attacks on supply lines in Ukraine — and its claims about chemical weapons — are a "sign of weakness" that shows the country is "desperate."

McMaster, who recently joined CBS News as a contributor on foreign policy and national security, noted, "What you're seeing is that Russia is really getting desperate — not only with this action to try to interdict the supply routes but also with trying to lay the groundwork for, maybe, the use of chemical weapons, which is concerning."

He also said Russia will make any attempt to interfere with humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including attempting to intercept supplies and military equipment en route to the country.

McMaster went on to say that Russia’s claims during a United Nations Security Council meeting last week, where it said that the U.S. was conducting "military biological activities" in Ukraine, was a "false flag effort" on the part of Russia.

"This is a real sign of weakness," McMaster told CBS News. "I think Russia — and Putin, in particular — is in real trouble."

He went on to say that talk about escalating the invasion into World War III "kind of plays into [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's hand. What he's trying to do is to threaten an escalation of the war so that we will throttle back on our support for Ukraine."

McMaster also said that China should be doing more to condemn the invasion and that the West should take advantage of the nation's lack of action.

"What China's been doing is providing cover for Russia's mass murder of innocent civilians, spouting the same narrative that this isn't really a war, calling it a 'special military operation,' [and] also supporting these false claims of military bio-labs in Ukraine," he said. "And I think it's a tremendous moment for the free world to shift the balance back in favor of the free world and away from these two authoritarian dictatorships.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Former White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told CBS News on Monday that Russia's attacks on supply lines in Ukraine and its claims about chemical weapons are a "sign of weakness" that shows the country is "desperate."
putin, russia, ukraine, hr mcmaster, chemical weapons
330
2022-35-14
Monday, 14 March 2022 01:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved