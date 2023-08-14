Putin Target of Derogatory Skyscraper Message

A derogatory message about President Vladimir Putin was beamed from a skyscraper in one Russian city as the nation's currency continues to plummet, the Mirror reported.

A chyron at the top of the news company Sia-Press Center building in Surgut read: "Putin is huylo and a thief, 100 rubles for a dollar, you're f***ing crazy,” the Mirror reported.

Surgut is located about 1,600 miles northeast of Moscow.

Huylo is most commonly translated to "d***head" and originates from a Ukrainian football chant, the outlet added.

"Think of the worst, most obscene possible expression for a very bad person — and that's the word you need,” American-born Russian translator Michele Berdy has said.

The chant originated in March, 2014, following Russia's annexing of Crimea. It has become a protest song and is widely spread in Ukraine amongst supporters of the country's sovereignty, the Mirror said.

Some Russians have become frustrated with the impact of the Western sanctions following Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine in February, 2022.

Russian currency has been plummeting versus the American dollar, falling nearly 24% this year compared to the U.S. dollar.

The Kremlin has not been able to strengthen the ruble, and signs indicate things could get worse.

The ruble last week fell to a 16-month low of 98 rubles per dollar, its lowest level since late March of last year.

On Monday morning, one U.S. dollar was the equivalent of 102 rubles.

At the beginning of June, one dollar was worth roughly 80-81 rubles.

With inflation rates possibly rising and affecting the ruble adversely even more, anger among the Russian population could increase.

The head of the Russian Central Bank said the country's key rate could be raised once more as the ruble's devaluation affects inflation expectations and, ultimately, prices.