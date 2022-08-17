Putin Critic Found Dead in DC

Dan Rapoport, a 52-year-old Latvian-American investment banker, was found dead in Washington, D.C., this week after reportedly falling to his death from his apartment building.

Rapoport, who The Independent describes as "exiled" and "a fierce critic of [Russian President] Vladimir Putin," was found in the street on August 14 with $2,620 in cash, a cellphone, keyring, and headphones according to the Daily Mail.

Yuniya Pugacheva, the former editor of the Russian Tatler magazine, claimed that Rapoport’s dog had been located in a nearby park along with a suicide note and money, but Rapoport’s widow, Alena Rapoport, denied these claims, saying to the Russian language news outlet RBC that there were "no notes, no suicide," and that an investigation is underway. She also denied Pugacheva’s claims that she and her husband had separated and that he had been "in the company of young girls" in London before his death.

Alena Rapoport reportedly said that "Dan evacuated us from Kyiv and returned there himself to help my country. Then we were supposed to meet in the USA."

Bill Browder, an American-British financier and a prominent critic of Putin, said on Twitter: "Very upsetting news. Exiled Putin critic Dan Rapoport has died by suicide in Washington DC at 52. He was one of the first Moscow based financiers I knew who publicly supported [Russian opposition leader] Alexei Navalny. RIP Dan."