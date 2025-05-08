WATCH TV LIVE

Putin to New Pope: Trusting in Constructive Dialog

Thursday, 08 May 2025 02:30 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated new Pope Leo on his election on Thursday and said he trusted that constructive dialog would be maintained, based on Christian values, Russian news agencies quoted the Kremlin as saying.

"I am certain that the constructive dialog and interaction that has been established between Russia and the Vatican will develop further on the basis of the Christian values that unite us," news agencies quoted Putin as saying.

