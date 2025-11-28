Putin Tells Orban He Would Still Welcome Budapest as Venue for Talks With Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday that he would still be happy to choose Budapest as a venue to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.
Putin and Trump agreed in October to meet in the Hungarian capital, but Trump then canceled the meeting, saying he did not want it to be a waste of time.
Putin was meeting with Orban in Moscow on Friday to discuss crude oil and gas supplies for Hungary and also peace efforts in Ukraine.
