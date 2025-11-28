WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: putin | orban | trump | budapest | talks

Putin Tells Orban He Would Still Welcome Budapest as Venue for Talks With Trump

Friday, 28 November 2025 09:04 AM EST

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday that he would still be happy to choose Budapest as a venue to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

Putin and Trump agreed in October to meet in the Hungarian capital, but Trump then canceled the meeting, saying he did not want it to be a waste of time.

Putin was meeting with Orban in Moscow on Friday to discuss crude oil and gas supplies for Hungary and also peace efforts in Ukraine. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday that he would still be happy to choose Budapest as a venue to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.
putin, orban, trump, budapest, talks
84
2025-04-28
Friday, 28 November 2025 09:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved