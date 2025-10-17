WATCH TV LIVE

Putin Held Meeting of Top Officials Following Trump Call

Friday, 17 October 2025 06:59 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin convened a meeting of Russia's powerful Security Council following a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

According to Ushakov, Putin provided a detailed briefing to Security Council members about the conversation with Trump.

Trump and Putin agreed on Thursday to another summit on the war in Ukraine, a surprise move that came as Moscow feared fresh U.S. military support for Kyiv.

In Putin's Russia, the Security Council is a key arena for the formulation of decisions on Russia's most important national security issues.

