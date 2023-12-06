×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: puerto rico haitian migrants mona island

48 Haitian Migrants Have Been Detained on an Uninhabited Island West of Puerto Rico

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 04:00 PM EST

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. federal authorities said Wednesday that they detained 48 Haitian migrants who were abandoned by smugglers on an uninhabited island between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said park rangers on Mona Island alerted authorities to the arrival of 41 men and seven women.

Haitian migrants are increasingly being dropped off on the rugged island surrounded by treacherous waters as they flee poverty and gang violence consuming their country.

In June 2022, at least five Haitian migrants died and 68 others were rescued after authorities said smugglers dropped the group off in waters near Mona Island.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
U.S. federal authorities said Wednesday that they detained 48 Haitian migrants who were abandoned by smugglers on an uninhabited island between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.U.S. Customs and Border Protection said park rangers on Mona Island alerted authorities to...
puerto rico haitian migrants mona island
106
2023-00-06
Wednesday, 06 December 2023 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved