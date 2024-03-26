Group Rescues Americans, Allies From Port-au-Prince

Project DYNAMO, a veteran-led nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing people from war and conflict zones, said Tuesday it has retrieved 51 people stranded in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, which has descended into chaos and gang violence following years of political turmoil.

The 51 people included Americans and allies. They are at a safe, undisclosed location before attempts will be made to return them home or to their desired location, a spokesperson for the organization told Newsmax.

As part of Operation Rum Runner, the group earlier this month airlifted two missionaries from Jacksonville, Florida, out of Haiti, which has seen both of its international airports closed because of the gang violence.

The spokesperson told Newsmax that Tuesday's rescue mission is likely the group's final one out of Haiti because the State Department has started charter flights for Americans stranded in the Caribbean nation. There reportedly were nearly 1,000 Americans in Haiti when the chaos erupted last month. The spokesperson said the group could return if conditions are warranted.

Project DYNAMO, which is based in Tampa, Florida, and fully relies on donations, is led by founder and CEO Bryan Stern, a multiple-tour combat veteran for the U.S. Army and Navy. The group was formed in the wake of the Biden administration's pullout from Afghanistan in August 2021.

"We're the ones working in 'The Grey Space,' when the government is unable or unwilling to provide assistance," the group said on its website. "We're about action, about making the impossible happen, because at the end of the day, it's not just about the rescues; it's about humanity."