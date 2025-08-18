Trump Says He Expects Putin to Release Ukrainian Prisoners

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to release over 1,000 Ukrainian prisoners soon after a trilateral meeting was agreed upon with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I think you'll see that President Putin really would like to do something also," Trump said at the start of a meeting with Zelenskyy and seven European leaders, forecasting some "really positive moves" after a trilateral meeting was agreed.

"I know there's over 1,000 prisoners, and I know they're going to release them. Maybe they're going to release them very soon, like immediately, which I think is great," Trump said.

Putin has in the past made goodwill concessions involving prisoner exchanges. He spearheaded a temporary Easter ceasefire, described as motivated by humanitarian concerns, during which a significant prisoner exchange occurred—the largest since the full-scale invasion began. He framed it as a compassionate, goodwill gesture.

And in March, the Moscow Times reported, following a phone call with President Trump, Putin announced the release of 175 Ukrainian POWs, plus some two dozen severely wounded soldiers, which he again termed a “goodwill gesture.”