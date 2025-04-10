A Look at Americans Who Remain Imprisoned in Russia

Russia on Thursday released Ksenia Karelina, a dual Russian-U.S. citizen and Los Angeles spa worker, who had been serving a 12-year sentence for treason for donating just over $50 to a New York-based charity providing humanitarian support to Ukraine.

The State Department had designated Karelina as "wrongfully detained" by Russia, committing Washington to try to negotiate her release.

Around 10 other Americans remain behind bars in Russia. Here are the most prominent cases.

Stephen James Hubbard

Hubbard, 73, was sentenced to six years and 10 months in prison in October after being convicted in a closed court in Moscow of serving as a mercenary for Ukraine. Russian state media said he pleaded guilty.

An English teacher who had previously lived in Japan and Cyprus, Hubbard had been living in the Ukrainian town of Izium and was arrested after Russian forces took control of the city in 2022. His relatives rejected claims Hubbard served for Ukraine, pointing to his advanced age.

He was designated in January as "wrongfully detained," and after Karelina's release, is believed to be the only American with that designation still in Russian custody.

Robert Gilman

Gilman received a sentence of seven years and one month last October. An ex-Marine, he was found guilty by a Russian court of assaulting a prison officer and a state investigator at a penal colony in Voronezh, south of the Russian capital.

Gilman was already in prison at the time of the offense, serving a 3½-year sentence for attacking a police officer while drunk, a charge he was convicted of in October 2022.

Gordon Black

An active duty U.S. staff sergeant based in South Korea, Black was detained last May in Russia's Far East on suspicion of stealing money from his Russian girlfriend. A court in June found Black guilty of stealing 10,000 roubles ($104) from the woman and threatening to kill her, sentencing him to three years and nine months in prison.

This week a Russian court reduced his sentence to three years and two months.

Daniel Joseph Schneider

Schneider was sentenced to six years in prison in September by a court in the Kaliningrad region for kidnapping his own son, after he tried to leave Russia with the 4-year-old without permission from the boy's mother.

Schneider was detained near Poland by Russia's border service while trying to cross the border in a forest swamp, the court said.

Joseph Tater

Tater was sentenced to 15 days in jail last August for "petty hooliganism" after he was alleged to have abused staff at a Moscow hotel, which he denied.

Russian news agencies say he is also being investigated on a more serious charge of assaulting a police officer, which carries up to five years in prison. A court April 6 ordered Tater be removed from pre-trial detention and placed in hospital. State media said doctors have diagnosed him with a mental disorder.

Michael Travis Leake

A musician and former U.S. paratrooper, Leake was sentenced to 13 years in prison last July for drug smuggling.

It was not clear how Leake pleaded to the charges, filed following his arrest in June 2023.

Robert Romanov Woodland

A U.S. citizen adopted from Russia as a child, Woodland had moved back to Russia and was working as an English teacher when he was arrested on charges of attempting to sell drugs. He was sentenced on July 4 last year to 12½ years in prison. His lawyer said Woodland had partially admitted guilt.

Eugene Spector

Currently serving a 3½-year sentence for bribery, Spector, who was born in Russia and then moved to the U.S., was charged last August with espionage.

Before his arrest in 2021, he served as chairman of the board of Medpolymerprom Group, a company specializing in cancer-curing drugs, state media said. Spector had pleaded guilty to helping bribe an assistant to an ex-Russian deputy prime minister. It was not clear how he pleaded to the espionage charge.

David Barnes

Barnes was sentenced by a Russian court in February 2024 to 21 years on charges of abusing his two sons in the United States. He had been involved in a custody dispute with his Russian ex-wife.

The allegations had previously been investigated in Texas, where authorities found no grounds to charge him.