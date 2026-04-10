Prince Harry Sued for Libel by His Former Charity Sentebale

A charity co-founded by Prince Harry in honor of his late mother Princess Diana, which he quit following a high-profile dispute, is suing the British royal for libel at the High Court in London, a court record showed on Friday.

Harry, the younger son of King Charles, co-founded Sentebale in 2006 to help young people with HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana but resigned as a patron in March 2025 after a public falling-out with its chair of the board, Sophie Chandauka.

According to a record made public on Friday, Sentebale lodged a defamation claim last month at the High Court against Harry and one of his close friends Mark Dyer, who was also a trustee of the charity.

There were no details as to what the lawsuit involved. Neither Harry's spokesperson nor the charity immediately responded to a request for comment.

The charity's co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and the board of trustees joined Harry in leaving Sentebale, which he helped set up nine years after Diana was killed in a Paris car crash and which means "forget-me-not" in the local language of Lesotho in southern Africa.

The 41-year-old prince called the breakdown in the relationship with Chandauka devastating, while she reported him and the trustees to Britain's charity regulator for alleged bullying and harassment.

After a review, the Charity Commission reported it had found no evidence of bullying, but said there had been weak governance and criticized all parties for allowing an internal dispute to become public.