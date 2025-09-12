WATCH TV LIVE

Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine in Support of Wounded Servicemen

Friday, 12 September 2025 03:01 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine on Friday for a surprise visit in support of wounded servicemen.

It’s the second time that Harry has visited the country, which is among the nations bidding to host the Invictus Games in four years’ time.

The sporting competition, which he founded, is a Paralympic-like competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

