Tags: prince harry | king charles | cancer

Prince Harry on King's Cancer: Sickness Brings Families Together

Friday, 16 February 2024 10:00 AM EST

King Charles's cancer diagnosis could bring the British royal family closer, his estranged son Prince Harry said in an interview with an American breakfast show.

Buckingham Palace revealed 11 days ago that Charles had been diagnosed with a form of cancer and would postpone public engagements to undergo treatment.

When asked if illness can have a reunifying effect on a family, and if that was possible in the royal family's case, Harry said: "Yeah, I'm sure."

"Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis - the strength of the family unit coming together," he told Good Morning America in a snippet of the interview aired by the ABC network on Friday.

"Any illness, any sickness, brings families together," Harry said in the interview recorded in Canada, where he was attending the Invictus Games for injured veterans.

Harry and his American wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have fallen out with the rest of the Royal family. In 2020 they quit royal duties and moved to California.

But Harry flew from the U.S. to see his 75-year old father in London last week, within days of the cancer revelation , and had a brief reunion with the monarch according to newspaper reports.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
