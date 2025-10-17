WATCH TV LIVE

Prince Andrew Relinquishing Royal Duke of York Title

Friday, 17 October 2025 02:25 PM EDT

Prince Andrew said Friday he is giving up his royal title of the Duke of York after his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein returned to the headlines.

The younger brother of King Charles III said he and the royal family had decided "the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family," Prince Andrew said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

