UK's Prince Andrew Tests Positive for COVID, to Miss Jubilee Service

Britain's Prince Andrew has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss a thanksgiving service being held for Queen Elizabeth on Friday to mark her 70 years on the British throne, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

A British media report says his diagnosis comes just two days after his latest contact with his mother. The report says she has been tested and has not met with her son since his diagnosis, but does not cite whether her test was negative. The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 in late February.

Andrew, the queen's second son, was forced to quit royal duties over his friendship with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and settled a U.S. lawsuit in February in which he had been accused of sexually abusing a woman when she was underage.