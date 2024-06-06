WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Promotes Solidarity With Ukraine at D-Day Ceremony

Thursday, 06 June 2024 08:55 AM EDT

President Joe Biden marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday by saying "we will not walk away" from the defense of Ukraine and allow Russia to threaten more of Europe.

"To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators, is simply unthinkable," he said during a ceremony at the American cemetery in Normandy. "If we were to do that, it means we'd be forgetting what happened here on these hallowed beaches."

D-Day was the largest amphibious assault in history, and Biden called it a “powerful illustration of how alliances, real alliances make us stronger.”

He said that was "a lesson that I pray we Americans never forget."

