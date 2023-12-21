×
Czech Police Say People Have Been Killed in a Shooting in Downtown Prague

Thursday, 21 December 2023 10:01 AM EST

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday's gunfire in the Czech Republic's capital.

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


