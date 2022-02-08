×
Tags: Portugal | Vodafone | Cyberattack

Cyberattack Targets Vodafone Portugal, Disrupts Services

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 07:00 AM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Vodafone Portugal, one of the country’s leading telecommunications companies, said Tuesday it had been hacked though no confidential customer data was compromised.

The company said in a statement Tuesday that “a deliberate and malicious cyberattack aimed at causing damage and disruption” was underway.

The attack late Monday affected the company’s 4G and 5G services, fixed line and SMS services, and digital and voice customer services, the company said.

Vodafone Portugal says it provides fiber services to 3.4 million Portuguese homes and companies and has 4.7 million cellphone customers.

By early Tuesday, the company said it had restored mobile voice services, while national and international teams and consultants were working to bring back other services.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


