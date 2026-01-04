WATCH TV LIVE

Pope Leo Says Venezuela Should Remain an Independent Country

Sunday, 04 January 2026 07:18 AM EST

Pope Leo called for Venezuela to remain an independent nation and said he was following developments after the United States' ‍toppling of President Nicolas ‍Maduro with a "soul full of concern" on Sunday.

Leo, the first American ⁠pope, also called for respect for human rights and the rule of law "as enshrined" ​in Venezuela's constitution.

"We must not delay in overcoming violence and embarking on paths of justice and ‍peace, while guaranteeing the country's sovereignty," the pope told ⁠pilgrims in St. Peter's Square during his Sunday prayer.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said the U.S. would take control of oil-rich ⁠Venezuela after ordering ​a raid to ⁠capture Maduro, who is currently being held in ‍a New York detention center awaiting drug charges.

Leo, who has ‌criticized some of Trump's right-wing policies, in December had urged the U.S. president not ⁠to ​oust Maduro using ‍military force.

"The good of the beloved Venezuelan people must prevail over every ‍other consideration," said the pontiff.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


