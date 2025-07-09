Pope Leo Meets With Ukraine's Zelenskyy for Second Time Wednesday

Pope Leo is meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, the Vatican said, in the second in-person encounter between the two leaders since Leo was elected May 8 as head of the global Catholic Church.

Zelenskyy is in Italy to attend a July 10-11 international aid conference on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president is expected to travel for the meeting to Castel Gandolfo, a small Italian hill town about an hour's drive from Rome, where Leo is taking two weeks of vacation.