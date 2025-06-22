Pope Leo: 'Humanity Cries Out and Calls for Peace'

Pope Leo on Sunday said the international community must strive to avoid war that risks opening an "irreparable abyss," and that diplomacy should take the place of conflict.

"Today more than ever, humanity cries out and calls for peace," Leo posted Sunday on X. "This is a cry that requires responsibility and reason, and it must not be drowned out by the din of weapons or the rhetoric that incites conflict.

"Every member of the international community has a moral responsibility to stop the tragedy of war before it becomes an irreparable chasm. There are no 'distant' conflicts when human dignity is at stake."

That post was among a trio from the Pope, urging a de-escalation of hostilities after U.S. forces struck Iran's three main nuclear sites overnight, joining an Israeli assault in a major new escalation of conflict in the Middle East as Tehran vowed to defend itself.

"War does not solve problems; on the contrary, it amplifies them and inflicts deep wounds on the history of peoples, which take generations to heal," Leo added in an X post. "No armed victory can compensate for the pain of mothers, the fear of children, or stolen futures.

"May diplomacy silence the weapons! May nations chart their futures with works of peace, not with violence and bloodstained conflicts!"

Leo added a call for aid for the suffering in Gaza, too.

"Alarming news continues to emerge from the Middle East, especially from Iran," he wrote on X. "Against this tragic backdrop, which includes Israel and Palestine, people's daily suffering, especially in Gaza and the other territories, where the need for adequate humanitarian aid is becoming increasingly urgent, risks being forgotten."

Leo also make remarks during his weekly prayer with pilgrims.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.