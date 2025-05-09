WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pope leo | vatican | may 18

Pope Leo XIV Will Be Formally Installed as Pope on May 18

Friday, 09 May 2025 08:54 AM EDT

Pope Leo XIV will be formally installed as pope at a Mass on May 18, the Vatican says.

