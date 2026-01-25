Pope Leo Says Civilians in Ukraine Are Suffering, Calls for War to End

⁠Pope Leo on Sunday said ongoing Russian attacks ‍against ‍Ukraine were leaving civilians in ⁠the country exposed to the ​cold of winter, and called ‍for an end to the ⁠conflict.

"The protracted hostilities ... have increasingly serious implications for ⁠civilians," ​Pope ⁠Leo said after ‍his weekly Angelus prayer.

"I ‌urge everyone to intensify their ⁠efforts ​to ‍end this war."

The developments come after the first trilateral peace talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States ended without an apparent breakthrough.

The two-day talks, held in Abu Dhabi, concluded as heavy fighting continued.

Ukrainian officials said recent airstrikes targeted the country’s energy infrastructure, killing one person and injuring at least 35 others.

Russia, meanwhile, accused Ukraine of attacking an ambulance in Russian-controlled territory, killing three medics, and later reported a Ukrainian missile strike on energy facilities in the Belgorod region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a second round of talks could be held as early as next week, while a U.S. official said discussions are set to resume Feb. 1.

Material from Reuters was used in this story.