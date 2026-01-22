Pope Leo Invited to Join Trump's Board of Peace, Cardinal Says

Pope Leo is among world leaders ⁠invited to join President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomatic official, said on Wednesday.

Leo, the first U.S. Pope and a critic of some of ‍Trump's policies, is evaluating the invitation, he ‍said.

"The Pope has received an invitation and we are considering what to do," Parolin ⁠told journalists. "I believe it will be something that requires a bit of time for consideration before giving ​a response."

The board was initially aimed at ending the conflict in Gaza, however Trump has said it will have a ‍much broader remit and resolve conflicts globally.

While some countries, such ⁠as Israel and Egypt, have accepted the invitation, a number of others have expressed caution with diplomats warning it could harm the work of the United Nations.

The Vatican press ⁠office did not immediately ​respond to a request ⁠for comment about Parolin's remarks.

Leo, who has shown a robust ‍but quiet diplomatic style since being elected Pope last May, has decried ‌conditions for Palestinians living in Gaza several times, including in a forceful sermon on Christmas Eve.

The Pope, leader of ⁠the ​world's 1.4 billion ‍Catholics, rarely joins international boards. The Vatican has an extensive diplomatic service and is a permanent ‍observer at the United Nations, often taking part in debates.