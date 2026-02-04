WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: pope leo | russia | us | new start nuclear treaty | putin | trump

Pope Leo Urges Russia, US to Renew Last Nuclear Arms Treaty

Wednesday, 04 February 2026 07:10 AM EST

Pope Leo on Wednesday urged leaders in Russia and the United States to renew their last nuclear arms control treaty, New START, which caps the number of strategic nuclear weapons deployed by each country.

Leo, the first U.S. pope, said during his weekly audience at the Vatican that the current world situation "calls for doing everything possible to avert a new arms race."

The treaty, signed in 2010, is due to expire on Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed in September that the treaty could be informally extended for another year, but as of Wednesday, President Donald Trump had not responded.

"I issue an urgent appeal not to let this instrument lapse," said the pope. "It is more urgent than ever to replace the logic of fear and distrust with a shared ethic, capable of guiding choices toward the common good."

The expiring of New START would mark the end of more than half a century of constraints on nuclear weapons. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Pope Leo on Wednesday urged leaders in Russia and the United States to renew their last nuclear arms control treaty, New START, which caps the number of strategic nuclear weapons deployed by each country.
pope leo, russia, us, new start nuclear treaty, putin, trump
161
2026-10-04
Wednesday, 04 February 2026 07:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved