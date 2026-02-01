WATCH TV LIVE

Pope Leo Calls for Peace Initiatives During Milano Cortina Games

Sunday, 01 February 2026 07:14 AM EST

Pope Leo urged world leaders on Sunday to use the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics to promote peace, calling on those in authority to take concrete steps toward de-escalation and dialog.

Milan and the Alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo will co-host the Games from February 6 to 22.

After his weekly Angelus prayer, the pope said major sporting events including the Olympic Games carried a "powerful message of fraternity" and could rekindle hope for "a world at peace," recalling the ancient tradition of the Olympic truce.

"The Olympic truce is an ancient custom that accompanies the holding of the Games," he said.

"I hope that those who care about peace among peoples and hold positions of authority will take concrete steps on this occasion toward de-escalation and dialog," he added. 

