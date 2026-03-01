WATCH TV LIVE

Pope Leo Appeals for End to 'Spiral of Violence' After Iran Strikes

Sunday, 01 March 2026 07:31 AM EST

Pope Leo said on Sunday that he is following events after U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran with "deep concern" and made an impassioned appeal to stop what he called a "spiral of violence."

"I address a heartfelt appeal to the parties involved to assume the moral responsibility to stop the spiral of violence before it becomes an irreparable abyss," said the pope.

"Stability and peace are not built through mutual threats or through weapons ... but only through reasonable, genuine, and responsible dialog," the pope said during his weekly address to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square after a Sunday prayer.

