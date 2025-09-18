Pope Leo Plans to Keep Francis' Key Reforms but Avoid Bigger Changes

Pope Leo will keep Pope Francis' signature policies to welcome gay Catholics, discuss women's ordination and give China input on bishop appointments, but is not planning big changes to Church teaching, he said in his first interview, released on Thursday.

Leo, who became the first U.S. pope in May, also expressed concern about the political environment in the U.S. and the humanitarian situation in Gaza. But showing characteristic reserve compared to his predecessor, Leo shied away from directly criticizing President Donald Trump or from saying that Israel has committed genocide.

The interview was conducted at the end of July for a biography being published by Penguin Peru. Initial excerpts were published last Sunday.

"I don't plan to get involved in partisan politics," said Leo, who was raised in Chicago. "There are significant issues that can be raised, but it would be impossible for the pope to get involved in individual countries around the world."

Leo likewise repeated Francis' firm condemnation of the sexual abuse scandals that have afflicted the 1.4-billion-member Church across the world, but also expressed concern about false allegations against priests.

Leo Has 'Great Concern' Over Gaza Situation

Leo, 70, has shown a more reserved style than his predecessor, who often gave interviews, spoke frankly about world events and sharply criticized both Trump and Israel.

Francis, who led the Church for 12 years, suggested in late 2024 that Israel might be committing genocide in Gaza, drawing a backlash from Israeli leaders.

In the interview, Leo said he had "great concern" for the situation in Gaza. "The word genocide is being thrown around more and more," he said. "The Holy See does not believe that we can make any declaration at this time about that."

Leo also said he had not yet spoken with Trump but indicated that he had raised concerns about the administration's crackdown on migrants when he met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in May.

"I talked about human dignity and how important that is for all people, wherever you're born," Leo said about that meeting.

"Obviously, there's some things going on in the States that are of concern," he added. "We continue to look for ways to at least respond and raise some of the questions that need to be asked."

Worry Over Falsely Accused Priests

Francis approved a landmark agreement with China in 2018 that gives government officials some input into papal appointments there.

Some conservative Catholics have criticized the deal as giving China too much influence, but Vatican officials stress that the pope retains final decision-making power.

"In the long term, I don't pretend to say this is what I will and will not do," Leo said about the deal. "In the short term, I will continue the policy that the Holy See has followed for some years now."

On the abuse scandals, which have damaged the Church's standing as a moral voice, Leo said that victims "must be treated with great respect and with an understanding that those who have suffered ... carry those wounds for their entire life."

Leo also voiced concern about false allegations.

"Statistics show that well over 90% of people who come forward and make accusations, they are authentically victims," he said. "But there have also been proven cases of some kind of false accusation."

Francis largely tried to open up the staid Church to the modern world, drawing criticism from conservative Catholics, even some cardinals, who worried he was watering down the Church's strict teachings.

He issued a decree in 2023 allowing priests to administer blessings to same-sex couples on a case-by-case basis. He also created two commissions to study the ordination of women as deacons, an issue previous popes had banned discussion about. The Catholic Church has an all-male clergy.

Leo said he would maintain Francis' openness toward both women's leadership in the Church and LGBT Catholics, but did not suggest further steps forward.

Church Teaching to Remain 'As It Is'

"I hope to continue in the footsteps of Francis," Leo said about the late pope's move to appoint more women to senior Vatican positions.

"The topic becomes a hot-button issue when the specific question is asked about ordination," said Leo. "I at the moment don't have an intention of changing the teaching of the Church on the topic."

The pope gave a similar answer about whether the Church could change its teaching to allow same-sex marriages.

"The individuals will be accepted and received," said Leo, referring to LGBT Catholics. "The Church's teaching will continue as it is, and that's what I have to say about that for right now."

Leo also addressed the Vatican's financial woes, which include an 83-million-euro ($98.33 million) budget shortfall, and a much larger funding gap in its pension fund.

The pope said funding was improving. "I don't think the crisis is over ... but I'm not losing sleep over it," he said.

($1 = 0.8441 euros)