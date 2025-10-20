Pope Leo Holds First Meeting With Catholic Sex Abuse Victims

Pope Leo met with survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy for the first time Monday, participants said, days after the Vatican's child protection commission accused senior Church leaders of being too slow to help victims.

Leo held a meeting with Ending Clergy Abuse, an international coalition of survivors, the group said. The encounter lasted about an hour and was "a significant moment of dialog," they said.

The 1.4-billion-member Church has been shaken for decades by scandals across the world involving abuse and cover-up, damaging its credibility and costing it hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements.

An unusually critical report from the Vatican's own child protection commission, issued on Thursday, faulted senior bishops for not providing information to victims about how their reports of abuse were being handled, or whether negligent bishops had been sanctioned.

Gemma Hickey, a Canadian survivor who took part in Monday's meeting, said Leo listened carefully to the victims.

"Pope Leo is very warm, he listened," Hickey said. "We told him that we come as bridge-builders, ready to walk together toward truth, justice and healing."