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Tags: pope leo | catholic church | iran | middle east

Pope Laments That Iran War 'Getting Worse and Worse'

Tuesday, 24 March 2026 04:48 PM EDT

Pope Leo XIV expressed concern on Tuesday about a rising tenor of animosity in the expanding Iran war, repeating calls for a ceasefire amid reports the U.S. is planning to send thousands of soldiers to the Middle East in a military buildup.

Leo, the first U.S. Pope, lamented that "hatred is increasing, and the violence is getting worse and worse."

"I want to renew the appeal for a ceasefire, to work for peace, but not with weapons — rather through dialogue, truly seeking a solution for everyone," he told journalists as he was leaving his residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.

"There are more than a million displaced people and many dead," said the Pope. "I invite all the authorities to truly work through dialogue to resolve the problems."

Leo, who is known for choosing his words carefully, has been ramping up calls for an end to the Iran war in recent days. On Sunday, he said the conflict was a "scandal to the whole human family."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Pope Leo XIV expressed concern on Tuesday about a rising tenor of animosity in the expanding Iran war, repeating calls for a ceasefire amid reports the U.S. is planning to send thousands of soldiers to the Middle East in a military buildup.
pope leo, catholic church, iran, middle east
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2026-48-24
Tuesday, 24 March 2026 04:48 PM
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